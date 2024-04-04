Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,672 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.