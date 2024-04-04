Verge (XVG) Trading 48.8% Higher This Week

Verge (XVG) traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $155.37 million and $140.29 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,373.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.23 or 0.00979656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.29 or 0.00151101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00048305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.43 or 0.00196510 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00051583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.00145395 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

