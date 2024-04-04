Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,745 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,543,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,555,000 after buying an additional 2,447,297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,024.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,486,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,067,000 after buying an additional 2,265,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,792,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,089,000 after buying an additional 1,759,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,439.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after buying an additional 1,596,194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Trading Down 2.0 %

Verra Mobility stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.76 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 41.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.