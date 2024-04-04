Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.70

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.70 and last traded at $86.69, with a volume of 1906294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.35.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after buying an additional 30,511,907 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $185,339,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after buying an additional 3,417,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

