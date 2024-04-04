Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VIA opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.31.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 48.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables
Via Renewables Company Profile
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Via Renewables
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.