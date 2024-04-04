Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIA opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 48.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables

Via Renewables Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 6.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Via Renewables by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Via Renewables by 7.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Via Renewables by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

