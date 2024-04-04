Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $10.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

DSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.77 million, a PE ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 0.63. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 116,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 95,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 509.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 73,576 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

