Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) & ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Head to Head Comparison

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29% Vicarious Surgical N/A -82.61% -63.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Vicarious Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 3.34 -$22.13 million ($2.87) -1.90 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$71.07 million ($0.49) -0.56

Volatility and Risk

ReWalk Robotics has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicarious Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ReWalk Robotics and Vicarious Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vicarious Surgical 0 4 0 0 2.00

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 286.03%. Vicarious Surgical has a consensus target price of $0.67, suggesting a potential upside of 142.34%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Vicarious Surgical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Vicarious Surgical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

