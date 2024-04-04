Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Trading Down 2.5%

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 3,812,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 8,519,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 3.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.