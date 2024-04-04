Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.79. 266,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,000,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $507.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.84. The business had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 52.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

