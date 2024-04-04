Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.03 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $185.60 million and $11.03 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $6.61 or 0.00009761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00014492 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00021738 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,652.14 or 0.99974310 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012382 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00132438 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.38780802 USD and is down -6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $11,253,951.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

