Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $25.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.36.

WBA stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,456 shares of company stock valued at $458,473. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

