Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $133.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.1 %

DIS stock opened at $118.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,938,647,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,245,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.