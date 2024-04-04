Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.
Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.
Waterstone Financial Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $229.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.55. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $15.56.
Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.
Read Our Latest Report on Waterstone Financial
Waterstone Financial Company Profile
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Waterstone Financial
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Gold Rush: Exploring 5 Sector Giants Amidst Soaring Prices
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.