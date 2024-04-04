Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.14.

WVE stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $726.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of -1.12. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 167,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 308,966 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

