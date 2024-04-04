WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.39% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 418.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 339,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,714 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1,130.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,994 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 574.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 24,857 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,773. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

