WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 84,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

