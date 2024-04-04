WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,592,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.72. 133,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average of $78.29.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

