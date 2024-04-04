WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,358 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 94,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 57,977 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

