WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,373,000 after purchasing an additional 679,218 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,367,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,924,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $65,719,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,304,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after buying an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,412,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NUSC traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.64. 53,157 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

