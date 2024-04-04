WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.51. The company had a trading volume of 331,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,491. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

