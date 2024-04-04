WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.66. 2,059,209 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

