WealthShield Partners LLC Has $527,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.74. 107,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,271. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.51. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

