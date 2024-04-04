WealthShield Partners LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,487 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,861,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,894,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,201,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

