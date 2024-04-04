WealthShield Partners LLC Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.71. 354,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,109. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

