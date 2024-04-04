WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $836,000 in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IXC traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 283,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,348. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.87.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

