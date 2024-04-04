WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 1,402 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOO stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $480.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,398. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $465.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.16.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.