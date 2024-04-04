WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 23,091 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,091 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after buying an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VWO traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $42.51. 7,944,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,114,164. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.