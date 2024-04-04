WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 4,665 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,054,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 138,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,643,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,985,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50,918 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.70. 20,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.