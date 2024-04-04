WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 4,758 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCEF. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter worth $17,438,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,264,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 636,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 332,326 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 144.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 339,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 200,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,170,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after acquiring an additional 179,497 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock remained flat at $18.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,638. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $692.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

