Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunome in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Get Immunome alerts:

IMNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunome presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Immunome Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IMNM opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. Immunome has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $30.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Immunome by 1,049.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.