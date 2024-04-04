Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.69. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average is $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 55,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $12,746,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $5,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,222,000 after buying an additional 222,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

