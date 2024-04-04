Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $84.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Disc Medicine from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $30.50 on Monday. Disc Medicine has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.22). Research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,779,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at $50,314,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,686 shares in the company, valued at $92,779,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,347,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Disc Medicine by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Disc Medicine by 27.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

