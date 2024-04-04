Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Down 3.2%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.15. 322,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,222,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WB. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price target on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Weibo by 124.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 16.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Weibo by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

