Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.68.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $57.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

