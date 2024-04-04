Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $61.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.