Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given New $85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.06.

Shares of WAL opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.47. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after buying an additional 1,246,855 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $77,957,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $68,940,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 489.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,333,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $32,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

