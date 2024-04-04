Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Trading Down 2.4%

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $332.02 and last traded at $333.00. 14,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 26,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.09.

Winmark Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 48.27%.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Winmark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Winmark by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 110,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

