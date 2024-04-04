WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.72

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.72 and last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 61820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,677,000 after acquiring an additional 44,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,252,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,866,000 after acquiring an additional 876,652 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,653,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,926,000 after acquiring an additional 292,303 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,320,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,409,000 after acquiring an additional 44,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,798,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 151,714 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.