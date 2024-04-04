Wolfe Research Upgrades Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to “Peer Perform”

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Trading Up 15.0 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.