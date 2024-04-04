WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 2,500 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.16. 52,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,136. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.34. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

