WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,160,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.21. 137,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

