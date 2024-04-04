WoodTrust Financial Corp Invests $210,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.12 and its 200 day moving average is $120.68. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

