WoodTrust Financial Corp Invests $277,000 in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.61. The company had a trading volume of 452,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,357. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.06, a PEG ratio of 180.03 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day moving average is $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.