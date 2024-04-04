WoodTrust Financial Corp Makes New $266,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.7 %

INTC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,640,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,183,977. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $171.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

