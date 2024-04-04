WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.91. 560,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,179. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.70.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
