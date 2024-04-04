WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.91. 560,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,179. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.