Workiva (NYSE:WK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.20

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.20 and last traded at $80.72, with a volume of 63050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.85.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,098,000 after purchasing an additional 51,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,733,000 after acquiring an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,836,000 after acquiring an additional 126,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,452,000 after acquiring an additional 51,506 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

