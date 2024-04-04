X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.89

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 16538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60.

Get X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,493,000. White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 500,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.