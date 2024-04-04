Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.11.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.28 and its 200 day moving average is $118.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 49.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 84,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

