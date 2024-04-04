Zacks Research Comments on Atlassian Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Atlassian in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Atlassian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.19.

TEAM opened at $195.24 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.45, for a total value of $1,932,102.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,197,737.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $881,068.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 167,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,663,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.45, for a total value of $1,932,102.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,197,737.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,918 shares of company stock valued at $61,665,981. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

