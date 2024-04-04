Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $9.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s FY2024 earnings at $9.28 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.47.

XOM stock opened at $119.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $5,519,753,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,099,000 after buying an additional 1,066,937 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

